‘Pranab Mukherjee was ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ in Parliamentary Politics’

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of former President of India Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi. In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari wrote:

“Pranab Mukherjee belonged to the small league of distinguished politicians in the post Independence India who left their indelible imprint in public life on the dint of sheer intellect, efficiency, organizational competence, administrative acumen, vast experience and statesmanship.

During the last five decades, Pranabda enhanced the stature and prestige of every position that he held in public life, be it as Finance Minister of India, Defence Minister, House leader or finally as the President of India.

As a Member of Parliament continuously for four decades, he made invaluable contributions to strengthening Parliamentary Democracy in India. In his demise, India has lost its ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ in parliamentary politics. I pay my humble tributes to this great son of India and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.”