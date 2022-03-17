Pradeep Pali conferred Businessman of The Year Award

Nagpur: Pradeep Pali, the Managing Director of Garjana Group was recently felicitated with Businessman of The Year Award 2022 in Pune.

India’s Pride Excellence Achievement Award 2022 was organised by Joil Entertainment in Pune on March 13. Besides, prominent business leaders; Bollywood Celebrities and renowned faces from Fashion Industry had also marked their presence.

At such star studded night, Pradeep Pali of Garjana Group was conferred Businessman of The Year Award.

Pradeep Pali has decided his award to his firm and thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their support during his journey.