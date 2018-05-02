Power Min Raut, Home Min Deshmukh open Nagpur Police Covid Hospital

Nagpur: To contain the spread of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) among cops — the front-line warriors — State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh along with State Power Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister, Nitin Raut inaugurated Nagpur Police Covid Hospital near Police Headquarters on Monday.

Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chiranjeev Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Rakesh Ola, Deans of Government Medical Colleges, doctors and all the Deputy Commissioner of Police were prominently present on this occasion.

Following the directives of CP Kumar, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane in association with Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sandeep Shinde brought the 16 bed hospital including all the necessary facilities to life within five days.

