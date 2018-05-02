Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 21st, 2020

    Power Min Raut, Home Min Deshmukh open Nagpur Police Covid Hospital

    Nagpur: To contain the spread of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) among cops — the front-line warriors — State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh along with State Power Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister, Nitin Raut inaugurated Nagpur Police Covid Hospital near Police Headquarters on Monday.

    Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chiranjeev Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Rakesh Ola, Deans of Government Medical Colleges, doctors and all the Deputy Commissioner of Police were prominently present on this occasion.

    Following the directives of CP Kumar, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane in association with Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sandeep Shinde brought the 16 bed hospital including all the necessary facilities to life within five days.

    https://youtu.be/mw1ACE8G6XI

    Trending In Nagpur
    राष्ट्रवादी युवती कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री को ‘ प्याज की माला ‘ भेट
    राष्ट्रवादी युवती कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री को ‘ प्याज की माला ‘ भेट
    ईशान घनोटे ची नॅशनल डिफेन्स अकॅडमी एन.डी.ए. करिता निवड
    ईशान घनोटे ची नॅशनल डिफेन्स अकॅडमी एन.डी.ए. करिता निवड
    नागपुर एयरपोर्ट पर होम क्वारंटाइन के Hand Stamping से जला यात्री का हाथ
    नागपुर एयरपोर्ट पर होम क्वारंटाइन के Hand Stamping से जला यात्री का हाथ
    Inauguration & launching of “e-portal – www.vialewudyogika.com” by Smriti Iranaji
    Inauguration & launching of “e-portal – www.vialewudyogika.com” by Smriti Iranaji
    कोरोना अपडेट: 24 घंटे में 87000 नए मरीज, 93000 ठीक हुए
    कोरोना अपडेट: 24 घंटे में 87000 नए मरीज, 93000 ठीक हुए
    Power Min Raut, Home Min Deshmukh open Nagpur Police Covid Hospital
    Power Min Raut, Home Min Deshmukh open Nagpur Police Covid Hospital
    HC releases Police officer accused of outraging modesty on interim anticipatory bail
    HC releases Police officer accused of outraging modesty on interim anticipatory bail
    संतापाच्या भरात सोडले घर, गाठले रेल्वे स्थानक
    संतापाच्या भरात सोडले घर, गाठले रेल्वे स्थानक
    National webinar on “Lockdown Opening and Chemical Industrial Disasters” organized
    National webinar on “Lockdown Opening and Chemical Industrial Disasters” organized
    NDA :शिवसेना सह २२ साल में २९ पार्टियों ने छोड़ा साथ
    NDA :शिवसेना सह २२ साल में २९ पार्टियों ने छोड़ा साथ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145