Pothole claims woman’s life at Nagpur’s Ajni Square

Nagpur: A 42-year-old woman riding pillion, who fell off the two wheeler after the vehicle bumped into a pothole near Ajni square, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vandana Rajesh Warke, a resident of Plot No 471, Ambedkar Nagar, Dharampeth.

According to police, Vandana was riding pillion on her daughter’s two wheeler (MH-31/FV-5972) on September 27 at 10.45 pm. The daughter applied brakes after spotting a pothole on the road before the metro over-bridge near Ajni Square. However, her attempt failed and the two-wheeler hit the pothole. Subsequently, Vandana lost her balance and fell off the vehicle. She sustained grievous head injuries in the mishap. Profusely bleeding Vandana was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

A case of accidental death was registered by Ajni police.

Youth killed, another injured as mini truck hits bike at Wathoda

In another road accident took place on Friday night which resulted in the loss of a young life and injuries to his friend. The accident occurred when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the service road of a fly-over in Tarodi Bujurg area of Wathoda.

The group of four youths were going to a Dhaba for dinner when the accident occurred, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Krishnarao Selvatkar (30), a resident of Plot No 49, New Diamond Nagar, Wathoda. His friend Rohit Sureshrao Asole (27), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, Wathoda, was seriously injured in the accident.

According to police, Manish Selvatkar and Rohit Asole were riding on a motorcycle while their friends Vaibhav Suresh Darwe (26), a resident of Bhandewadi, Pardi and Pintu Suresh Marode (32), a resident of Wathoda were riding on another motorcycle. A speeding mini truck (MH49/AT-6685) came from another side and hit Selvatkar’s two wheeler. Selvatkar and his friend Asole fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries. They were taken to the hospital where Selvatkar was declared dead by the doctors. Asole is undergoing treatment at Bhavani Hospital.

A case under Sections 279, 338 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Wathoda police. Further investigation is on.

Man crushed to death on Outer Ring Road

A speeding vehicle crushed a man to death on Outer Ring Road in Hudkeshwar police station area. According to police, the accident came to light on Saturday at 7 pm when locals noticed a man lying in the pool of blood on Service Road of Vela Hari, Outer Ring Road. The Identity of the deceased has not been established so far.

A case under Sections 279, 304 (a) of IPC read with Sections 134 and 177 of MVA was registered by Hudkeshwar police.

