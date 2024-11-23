Polls decided who Sena, NCP belongs to: Shinde

Advertisement





Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at the presser: “People have rejected politics of hatred and revenge, accepted politics of welfare and development. We succeeded in striking balance between development and welfare measures. Historic day; people took election in their hands to give Mahayuti landslide victory. This election has decided to whom Shiv Sena and NCP belong.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 24 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections so far and is leading in 106 others, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 15 and 14 seats respectively.

The prominent winning candidates from the BJP include sitting MLA Nitesh Rane, who retained the Kankavli assembly seat in Sindhudurg district by a margin of 58,007 votes, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who won the Colaba seat by 48,581, and Shivendraraje Bhonsle from Satara who retained the seat by a significant margin of 1,42,124 votes.

