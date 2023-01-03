Police recruitment: 429 posts, 34,871 candidates in race in Nagpur

The physical tests for the recruitment will begin on Wednesday at Police Line Takli in the city

Nagpur: A total of 34,871 applications were received from aspirants for a total of 429 posts of constables and drivers under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. With this, 81 applicants have been received for every vacant post.

The physical tests for the recruitment will begin on Wednesday at Police Line Takli in Nagpur. 34,871 online applications were received for 308 posts of constables and 121 posts of drivers. Of these, 7,402 posts are of female aspirants, police sources said. The physical tests for the recruitment will begin on Wednesday. As per the norms, the recruitment is divided into two parts — physical tests of 50 marks and written tests of 100 marks. The date of written tests will be decided in the next week. The physical tests for male candidates include — shot put, 100-metre run, 1600-metre run while shot put, 100-metre run and 800-metre run are for female aspirants.

The police administration is taking efforts to maintain transparency in the recruitment process. The entire process is being videographed at each stage along with CCTV surveillance. The advertisement for the recruitment 2021 was published on November 6, 2022. The last date for accepting online applications was November 30, 2022. Later, it was extended till December 15, 2022 after reports of technical difficulties faced by the candidates while filling online application forms surfaced.

10,828 apply for 179 posts in Nagpur Rural Police

The Nagpur Rural Police received a total of 10,828 applications of aspirants for 179 posts, making it 60 applications for one vacancy. Of these, 2,758 applications are of female candidates. The Nagpur Rural Police published advertisements for 132 vacant posts of constables and 47 posts of drivers.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) (Home) Sanjay Purandare, the physical tests started on Monday. The drivers will have to clear all the technical tests of driving during the recruitment process.

