Police informer killed in MIDC, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a police informer identified as Rakesh Mishra was brutally killed near Shantiniketan School in the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station on Wednesday night. The assailant, identified as Barra alias Pisa, along with his accomplices, reportedly carried out the assault. The victim sustained critical injuries as a result of the attack and breathed his last at the hospital.

According to sources, Rakesh Mishra was targeted by the accused due to his role as an informant for the police in the area. The attack took place near Rajeev Nagar’s Shantiniketan School, sending shockwaves through the community.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, his condition reportedly deteriorated, and he succumbed to his injuries.

The authorities at the MIDC Police Station have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and police are exploring all angles to ensure that justice is served.

