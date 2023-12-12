Police Clash with NCP MLA Rohit Pawar’s Yuva Sangharsh Yatra in Nagpur, Ends in Detention

Advertisement

Nagpur : Tensions escalated on Tuesday as police resorted to lathi charge to thwart the Yuva Sangharsh Yatra led by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grandson of Sharad Pawar, in Nagpur. The procession, spanning 800 kilometers across the state, faced a heavy police presence and barricades at Zero Mile Chowk, hindering its progress.

As the Yatra reached its concluding destination in Nagpur, police took Pawar into custody, sparking a strong reaction from NCP supporters. Despite attempts by the crowd to intervene, authorities forcibly removed Pawar and transported him away from the scene.

During the closing ceremony, Pawar aimed to submit a memorandum addressing youth-related issues to the government. However, no government minister attended to receive the memorandum. In response, Pawar declared intentions to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan if no responsible government official came forward.

Incensed protesters attempted to breach police barricades to reach Vidhan Bhavan, prompting a lathi charge by the police. Subsequently, Pawar was once again taken into custody. Expressing dissatisfaction, Pawar staged a sit-in on the road outside the police van.

Efforts by police officials to persuade Pawar proved futile, as he insisted on either a government representative accepting the memorandum or allowing the Yatra to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan. Consequently, the police forcibly moved Pawar and other demonstrators to the police station before transporting them to a detention center.

Nagpur Police defended their actions, citing non-cooperation from Pawar during discussions. They claimed Pawar attempted to breach security and reach Vidhan Bhavan, necessitating his detention. Video footage of the incident is under review for potential further action.

