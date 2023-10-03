Podar Jumbo Kids, Koradi Road, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti

Nagpur: Podar Jumbo Kids, Koradi Road, Nagpur, celebrated birth anniversaries of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as ‘Suno Bapu aur Shastriji ki Kahani Jumbo ki Vani’’ on October 2 in their school premises, as Mahatma Gandhi was also the first President of Podar Education group.

Children experienced the different activities and developed different skills as they participated in Dandi March, Trend setter- Chhoti si dhoti, Charkha Making, Seed Germination Dominoes, Obstacle race, Monkey stick puppet. Children enjoyed experiencing pottery, weaving , Salt Satyagraha, Bapu’s life in pictures, Shastriji’s life in pictures and Bapu ki vatika.

‘Bapu and Shastriji ki kahani, Jumbo ki zubani ‘was a wonderful experience for young children to pay tribute to Bapu who loved children. He would play with them and they would box his ears and climb on his shoulders. Bapu called them ‘Flowers of God’s Garden’. Bapu wanted children to have a stress free childhood.

