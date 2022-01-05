‘PM stuck on Punjab flyover, CM didn’t take call’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the “major security lapse” in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

BJP president JP Nadda said, “Punjab CM Channi refused to get on phone to address matter, state police was instructed to prevent people from attending PM’s rally. It is a big security lapse as protesters were given access to PM’s route while Punjab chief secy, DGP gave assurances to SPG that route was clear.”

Meanwhile, Mandaviya said, “The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled.”