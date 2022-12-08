PM Modi to flag off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express on Dec 11

Tentative programme of Prime Minister’s busy schedule in Nagpur announced

Nagpur: The tentative tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nagpur visit on December 11 has been announced by the administration.

According to the programme, the Prime Minister will arrive from Delhi to Nagpur Airport at 9.40 am. At 9.45 am, he will flag off the Nagpur-Bilaspur ‘Vande Bharat Express’ from Nagpur Railway Station. At 10 am, he will arrive at Freedom Park Metro Station and take a walk through an exhibition on Nagpur Metro’s Phase-I. From there, he will take a ride on Nagpur Metro and reach Khapri metro station at 10.20 am. At 10.20 am, at Khapri metro station, Modi will dedicate to the nation Nagpur Metro Phase-I and flag off two trains — Khapri to Automotive Square, and Prajapati Nagar (Pardi) to Lokmanya Nagar (Hingna Road).

From Khapri, he will proceed to Zero Mile of Samruddhi Mahamarg. At 10.45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Samruddhi Mahamarg and also take a 10-km ride on the expressway, to reach AIIMS in MIHAN area. There, at 11.15 am, he will inaugurate AIIMS. At 11.30 am, he will reach the Temple Ground in AIIMS area, where he will grace a public function in which he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, and also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation other projects in Nagpur.

At 12.50 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur from where he will fly to Goa. Receiving the tentative tour programme of the Prime Minister, the administration of all the agencies concerned have started finalising preparations for various programmes on December 11.

Tentative tour programme of PM Modi

■ 9.45 am — Flag-off of ‘Vande Bharat Express’

■ 10 am — Walk-through of exhibition on Nagpur Metro Phase-I

■ 10.20 am — Dedication to the nation of Nagpur Metro Phase-I and flagging off of two trains — Khapri to Automotive Square, and Prajapati Nagar (Pardi) to Lokmanya Nagar (Hingna Road)

■ 10.45 am — Inauguration of Samruddhi Mahamarg and 10- km ride

■ 11.15 am — Inauguration of AIIMS in MIHAN area

■ 11.30 am — Public function in which foundation stone laying, inauguration, and dedication to the nation of various projects in Nagpur will take place

