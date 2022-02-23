PM Modi To Address Webinar On Budget Announcements Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a post-budget webinar on the Union Budget 2022 today. The theme of the programme ‘Leaving No Citizen Behind’, as per the Ministry of Rural Development’s press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.