    Published On : Mon, Apr 13th, 2020
    National News

    PM Modi to address country at 10 am on Tuesday

    New Delhi: With the lockdown ending on April 14, which is tomorrow, it has been announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday.

    He is most likely to announce an extension to the 21-day national lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed more than 300 lives in India.

    On Saturday, the PM had had a video-conference with chief ministers of the different states during which both sides agreed that an extension to the lockdown is required in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

