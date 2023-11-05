PM Modi meets NCP’s Praful Patel at Gondia Airport in Maharashtra

PM Modi was going to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for election campaign today. PM offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Gondia :Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gondia Airport in Maharashtra today (November 5) morning. The working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel shared the news on his social media account X (formerly known as twitter).

“An absolute honor to welcome Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji at Gondia Airport today as he set off for his MP Tour. His commitment to our nation continues to inspire us all”, Praful Patel wrote on his account on Sunday.

On this occasion, Patel met PM Modi for a few minutes. as per sources discussion were held between the two leaders regarding the current political situation in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister flew from Birsi Airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter towards Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh.

Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon’s Dongargarh is a prominent pilgrimage destination in the state. It is situated on a hilltop at a height of 1600 feet.This temple is also known as Badi Bambleshwari. It is of great spiritual importance and several legends are associated with this shrine.

Shivji Temple and temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are also located. Another temple, Chhotti Bambleshwari, is located a bit further away from the vicinity of the main temple complex.PM Modi also offered prayers at Chandragiri Jain Temple and took blessings from Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj in Rajnandgaon’s Dongargarh.

Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.

