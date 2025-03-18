PM Internship Scheme: FM Launches Mobile App

Advertisement



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched a new mobile application for candidates to access the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme (PMIS) and urged the industry to participate in the programme.

Sitharaman said the scheme helps youth, especially in Tier-II and -III cities, to better understand the job market, and the industry can contribute to the country and the economy by participating in the scheme.

The second pilot round of the PMIS is underway and the FM said 325 companies have put up nearly 118,000 internship opportunities. The scheme has covered all 735 districts of the country.

Corporate Affairs Ministry Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee told reporters about 115,000 applicants had registered for the scheme and 240,000 applications had been received.

The government would also consider widening the ambit of the scheme to include companies beyond the top 500 companies based on their average corporate social responsibility spends in the past three years,” Gaur Mukherjee said.

“Several companies were unable to participate due to various reasons, such as being in losses. About 49 companies have also been in touch with the government to participate in the PMIS although they are not a part of the top 500 firms, she added.

The FM underlined that the mobile app makes it more accessible to candidates to register for internships.

The app includes features such as easy registration through Aadhaar face authentication, personalised dashboard, access to a dedicated support team as well as real time alerts to keep candidates abreast of new updates.

The government recently extended the deadline for registration under the scheme to March 31. It is expected that candidates will hit the shopfloor by May 15.

