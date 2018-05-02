PM holds meeting with Shah amid Cabinet buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held marathon meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh in what is being seen as the final touches being given to the details of a likely expansion of the Union Cabinet.

Sources said Shah and Santhosh confabulated with Modi at his residence for several hours on Sunday amid a “strong possibility” that the Cabinet reshuffle may happen very soon.

Some sources said the swearing-in may happen as early as Wednesday. However, there was no official word on it.

If the prime minister goes ahead with the exercise, he will be expanding his Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming the charge in May 2019 for his second innings.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam chief minister who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong ministerial probables amid indications that some allies of the saffron party may also get berths.