    Published On : Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021
    PM holds high-level meet on oxygen supply

    PM Narendra Modi holds high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability across India. Officials briefed him on efforts undertaken in last few weeks to improve oxygen supply. It was noted that in last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has increased by 3,300 MT/day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of O2 supply for non-essential industries.

    Officers informed PM that they’re working together with states to operationalize sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible. PM directed officials to ensure that O2 supply to states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner.


