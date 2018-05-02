PM hints EC may declare poll schedule of 5 states by March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted that the Election Commission may declare the assembly election dates in the poll bound states by March 7.

While addressing a public meeting at Silapathar in Assams Dhemaji district, PM Modi said, Last time in 2016, the Assembly poll dates were announced on March 4. This year, it is my assumption that EC will announce the dates for Assembly Polls by March 7.

It is up to them (EC) to announce the dates but till the announcement was made, I will visit Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as much as I can, he added.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are likely to be held in April and May.