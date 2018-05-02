Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Aug 15th, 2019
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over “population explosion” in the country saying it causes new challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.

PM Modi in his I-Day speech said the issue of ever-rising population is a matter of concern and said that a small section of society, which keeps their families small, deserves respect. What they are doing is an act of patriotism, he said.

This is the first time Modi has raised the issue, even though a section of the BJP has been vocal about the matter.

If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be educated and healthy, he said.

