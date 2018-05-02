Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 3rd, 2020

    PM: At 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes light diyas

    Diyas, torches, phone flashlights, candles… light up, says PM

    The big takeway from the message is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks the people of India to switch off all lights and stand in the balconies with a candle, mobile flashlight or a torch at 9 pm on Sunday amid while maintaining social distancing.

    Nagpur/New Delhi: PM’s message: Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against #COVID19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us.

    The main thrust of the message: I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, ‘diya’, or mobile’s flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.

    Maintain social distancing while lighting up lamps; remain in your homes.

    We have to support the lesser privileged ones to survive. The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against, on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time.

