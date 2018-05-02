PM Modi turns 70

Greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday poured in from leaders across parties.

Union home Minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar among others tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Chief minsiter of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal wished for PM’s healthy and long life in his tweet. “Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Minister of defence Rajnath Singh said in his greetings that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” he tweeted.

“Join the nation in felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. His leadership has enhanced India’s standing on the world stage. Wish him good health and many more years in service of the nation,” EAM S Jaishankar said in his greetings.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive & sustainable development.”

MP Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his good wishes to the PM through twitter. “Happy birthday to our dearest Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Thank you for restoring people’s faith in democracy and it’s political leadership due to your unblemished ethics and high morality. New India is emerging under your leadership. I pray for your good health and long life,” he tweeted.