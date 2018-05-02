Players, coaches hold silent protest against lockdown

City sportspersons and coaches held silent protest against lockdown and urged the chief minister to save sports at their

Nagpur: City sportspersons and coaches held silent protest against lockdown and urged the chief minister to save sports at their respective places on Friday morning.

Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Sandip Gawai, noted sports organiser Deven Dasture, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, badminton coach Ajay Dayal, Sachin Mathne, Abhishek Thavre, swimmming coach Sambhaji Bhonsale, athletic coaches Sachin Deshmukh, jitendra Ghordadekar, Ravindra Tong, Vaibhav Kumre along with around 300 sportspersons, PTIs and coaches participated in the protest.

They urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackaray, guardian minister Dr Nitin Raut, NMC commissioner Radhhakrishnan B to re-open the playgrounds and indoor halls for the benefit of the players. They also assured to follow Covid-19 protocol.

This was the first protest of its kind wherein players from almost all disciplines joined the hands. .

The protest was held at 55 venues across the city . On April 11, the group will be submitting memoranda to Municipal Commissioner B Radhakrishnan and Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. They also decided to approach Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The protests wee organised at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur; RashtrasantTukadoji Maharaj University Ground, Ravi Nagar; Kasturchand Park, Samvidhan Chowk; Chitnavis Park, Mahal; Reshimbagh Ground; Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi; Maharashtra Krida Mandal, Congress Nagar; Chhatrapati Krida Mandal, Nandanvan; Navbharat High School, Reshimbagh; DD Nagar Vidyalaya, Mahal; Samarth Vyayamshala, Pratap Nagar; Raje Raghuji Nagar Ground; Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Chowk; Shri Binzani Nagar Mahavidyalaya, Reshimbagh; Vivekanand Nagar Sports Complex; Tidke College; Ladies Club, Civil Lines; NMC Skating Rink, Surendra Nagar; VHA’s Hockey Ground, Amravati Road; Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli; Gajanan Krida Mandal, Chakradhar Ground; Anand Nagar; NIT-YCMA; Kamgar Kalyan; Vaibhav Nagar, Dighori; Japanese Garden, Civil Lines; GS College; NMC Shala, Ramnagar; Vinus Academy, Reshimbagh; Railway Ground, Ajni; VCA Civil Lines; RTMNU Campus; NMC Tennis Ground; Gaadikhana; Police Headquarters; Mahatama Phule Sports Complex, Swavlambi Nagar; Ekatmata Krida Mandal; Eklavya Krida Mandal, Nandanvan; Saptrang Krida Mandal; Bharat Suryawanshi Krida Mandal



