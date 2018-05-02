Platform ticket to cost ₹50 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amid the spurt in the number of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the state, the Central Railway has decided to increase the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions to avoid overcrowding.

The platform tickets are priced at ₹50 at Nagpur station and ₹30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division till June 8, 2021, the official notification reads.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Railways announced a fair hike for platform tickets across India but termed it a ‘temporary’ measure to prevent overcrowding at stations.

“It is a temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations,” the railways said in a statement

Amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the fair hike aims to achieve its target of reducing the number of people at stations. The decision would help ensure social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. The power to change charges of platform tickets has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirements,” the notification read.