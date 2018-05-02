Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 13th, 2019

Planting a tree means planting a whole living system

DPS MIHAN continues to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm after recieving the ParyavaranRakshak Award from GRIHA COUNCIL, New Delhi.

The initiative of tree plantation and further taking proper care of the same has been taken forward. The children of the school are asked to bring a sapling and plant it within the campus on their birthday. It develops a sense of responsibility towards the environment in the children.

The Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra conveyed that tree-planting exercise presents an opportunity to further enhance the learning landscape for students, leaving a positive and lasting legacy.

“We often don’t stop to think how important trees are in the environment. Apart from visual appeal, trees have some very practical benefits: they provide shade, clean air, define recreational areas and generally remain in place for many generations,” these were some of the remarks shared.

Mrs. GurpreetBhambra, Principal, thanked the students for their role in conserving the environment. She commended the DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHAN for playing a role in the restoration of the Country’s forest cover, which is aimed at mitigating effects of climate change. The school commits itself towards providing post planting care of the seedlings planted by each student. The students are asked to provide post planting care for the seedlings till they leave the school.

“It is crucial that the next generation adopts a culture of planting and replacing trees for the longevity of our planet.”

Happening Nagpur
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Nagpur Crime News
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Maharashtra News
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Hindi News
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
Trending News
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Featured News
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
Trending In Nagpur
In the photo D Prasad Rao SIDBI, B. C. Bhartia CAIT, P.M. Parlewar MSME DI, Dinesh Rai ex secretory Ministry of MSME, S. K. Sonkar AGM Allahbad Bank, Pawan Jaiswal NSIC
In the photo D Prasad Rao SIDBI, B. C. Bhartia CAIT, P.M. Parlewar MSME DI, Dinesh Rai ex secretory Ministry of MSME, S. K. Sonkar AGM Allahbad Bank, Pawan Jaiswal NSIC
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145