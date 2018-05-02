Planting a tree means planting a whole living system

DPS MIHAN continues to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm after recieving the ParyavaranRakshak Award from GRIHA COUNCIL, New Delhi.

The initiative of tree plantation and further taking proper care of the same has been taken forward. The children of the school are asked to bring a sapling and plant it within the campus on their birthday. It develops a sense of responsibility towards the environment in the children.

The Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra conveyed that tree-planting exercise presents an opportunity to further enhance the learning landscape for students, leaving a positive and lasting legacy.

“We often don’t stop to think how important trees are in the environment. Apart from visual appeal, trees have some very practical benefits: they provide shade, clean air, define recreational areas and generally remain in place for many generations,” these were some of the remarks shared.

Mrs. GurpreetBhambra, Principal, thanked the students for their role in conserving the environment. She commended the DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHAN for playing a role in the restoration of the Country’s forest cover, which is aimed at mitigating effects of climate change. The school commits itself towards providing post planting care of the seedlings planted by each student. The students are asked to provide post planting care for the seedlings till they leave the school.

“It is crucial that the next generation adopts a culture of planting and replacing trees for the longevity of our planet.”