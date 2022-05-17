Planning to Buy a Home Solar Panel System? Keep These Important Points in Mind

If you are tired of paying those hefty electricity bills or want to reduce your dependence on your local grid then installing a home solar panel system is one of the best ways to do so. But considering the countless number of options available in the market, choosing the right home solar panel system can be a bit overwhelming. To ease the process, in this post, we list a few important things that you must keep in mind when buying a home solar panel system. Let’s take a look.
1. Types of home solar panel systems.
There are three types of solar panel systems available on the market – Grid-Tied (or On-Grid), Off-Grid, and Hybrid. An On-Grid Home solar panel system is one that is connected to the grid so that in case of power shortage, the electricity can be drawn from the local grid. Off-Grid home solar panel systems, on the other hand, have no connection to the local grid and they rely on the energy stored in the battery when the solar panels are not producing enough energy to power the home. The last is a hybrid home solar panel system that is connected to the grid and to a solar battery too. So when the home solar panels aren’t producing enough energy the hybrid solar panel system draws energy from the solar battery. In case, the battery isn’t holding enough charge, it draws energy from the local grid.
2. The size of the solar panel system
Once you knowwhat type of solar panel is best for your home, you should choose a home solar panel system with the right VA capacity. To determine the right VA capacity, you need to calculate your power consumption. So let’s say, you want to run the following appliances.
- 3 LED Lights (10 Watts each)
- 3 Tube Lights (40 Watts each)
- 4 Fans (60 Watts each)
- 1 LED Television (80 Watts)
Total power consumption = (3*10)+(3*40)+(4*60)+(1*100) = 30+120+240+100 = 470 Watts
The formula for VA capacity = Total Power Consumption * Power Factor
The power factor usually lies around (0.65-8). Let’s assume the power factor is 0.67
So VA Capacity = 470 * 1.67 = 816.7 VA
3. Monocrystalline or Polycrystalline solar panels
There are two main types of solar panels – Monocrystalline PERC and Polycrystalline. Your choice of solar panel would depend on factors such as your need, location, and budget. For instance, if you live in an area where there’s a shading issue or if your roof doesn’t have enough space then your solar expert might suggest you go with Monocrystalline PERC solar panels as they occupy less space and they have better efficiency. They perform better even in low light conditions. Polycrystalline solar panels, on the other hand, are the ones that people usually prefer as they are cheaper as compared to Monocrystalline PERC solar panels. If roof space and shading are not an issue for you, it is best to go with polycrystalline solar panels.
4. Brand from which you buy
Make sure you do thorough research before selecting the brand from which you choose to buy. Read online reviews, and seek the advice of friends and colleagues to find out what brand you can trust. Look for a brand that has been in the market for several years and offers a generous warranty on its solar products. That’s because a warranty is a reflection of a manufacturer’s confidence in their products.
