Planning to Buy a Home Solar Panel System? Keep These Important Points in Mind

If you are tired of paying those hefty electricity bills or want to reduce your dependence on your local grid then installing a home solar panel system is one of the best ways to do so. But considering the countless number of options available in the market, choosing the right home solar panel system can be a bit overwhelming. To ease the process, in this post, we list a few important things that you must keep in mind when buying a home solar panel system. Let’s take a look.

1. Types of home solar panel systems.

There are three types of solar panel systems available on the market – Grid-Tied (or On-Grid), Off-Grid, and Hybrid. An On-Grid Home solar panel system is one that is connected to the grid so that in case of power shortage, the electricity can be drawn from the local grid. Off-Grid home solar panel systems, on the other hand, have no connection to the local grid and they rely on the energy stored in the battery when the solar panels are not producing enough energy to power the home. The last is a hybrid home solar panel system that is connected to the grid and to a solar battery too. So when the home solar panels aren’t producing enough energy the hybrid solar panel system draws energy from the solar battery. In case, the battery isn’t holding enough charge, it draws energy from the local grid.