Planning a Trip to Himachal? Read This First

Himachal Pradesh experienced its first snowfall of the season, causing disruptions across the state with the closure of 87 roads, including the strategic Atal Tunnel-Leh National Highway 3 near Manali’s Rohtang Pass, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Key disruptions:

– Road Closures:

– Shimla: 58 roads.

– Kinnaur: 17 roads.

– Kangra: 6 roads.

– Lahaul and Spiti: 2 roads.

– Kullu and Chamba: 1 road each.

– Power Outages: 457 transformers were disrupted across affected regions.

Shimla, along with nearby tourist spots such as Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda, Chansel, and Churdhar ranges, witnessed snowfall on Sunday evening, breaking a ten-week dry spell. Tourist-favorite locations like The Ridge, Mall Road, and Jakhoo Peak were blanketed in snow, with Shimla recording 2.5 cm of snowfall.

Other popular destinations like Manali, Kasauli, and Chail also turned into winter wonderlands, bringing joy to tourists, farmers, apple growers, and hoteliers who eagerly awaited this seasonal transformation.

Visitors planning to explore Himachal’s snowy landscapes are advised to check road conditions and weather updates before starting their journey. Despite the disruptions, the snowfall has made Himachal a picturesque destination, perfect for enjoying the charm of winter.