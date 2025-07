Planned Shutdown of Kanhan WTP and K-900 mm Feeder Main…

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have planned essential shutdowns at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and major feeder mains.

Details of Shutdowns:

6-Hour Shutdown at Kanhan WTP on August 2, 2025 (Saturday) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for the interconnection of 200 mm diameter with 600 mm feeder main and Transformer replacement at Kanhan WTP.

24-Hour Shutdown of 900 mm Feeder Main from 10:00 AM on August 2, 2025, to 10:00 AM on August 3, 2025, for leakage repair near Eden Garden, N. Kumar on K900 mm feeder main.

Command Areas affected by the 6-Hour Shutdown:

Bharatwadi ESR CA – Deshpande Layout, Adarsh Nagar Slum, Hiwri Kota, Shailesh Nagar, Devi Nagar, Kamakshi Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar, Wathoda Basti, and others

Kalamna ESR CA – Punjaramwadi, Bazar Square, Sanjay Nagar, Chikhali Basti, etc.

Subhan Nagar ESR CA – Sai Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Bharatwada, HB Town, and others

Minimata ESR CA – Minimata Nagar, Jalaram Nagar, SRA Scheme, etc.

Bhandewadi ESR CA – Tulsi Nagar, Antuji Nagar, Suraj Nagar, etc.

Lakadganj ESR 1 & 2 CAs – Juni Mangalwari, Satranjipura, Gangajamuna, Lakadganj Layout, Bhagwati Nagar, etc.

Babulban ESR CA – Hiwri Nagar, Babulban, Shastri Nagar, Transport Nagar, etc.

Pardi ESR 1 & 2 CAs – Deep Nagar, Ambe Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, etc.

Shanti Nagar ESR CA – Sai Nagar, Mudliyar Layout, Tulsi Nagar, Telipura, etc.

Wanjri ESR CA – Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Old Kamptee Road, Bhawani Nagar, etc.

Kalamna NIT ESR CA – Chitrashala Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Labhlaxmi Nagar, etc.

Nandanvan Existing, ESR 1 & 2 CAs – Nandanvan Layout, Mitravihar, Gurudev Nagar, Bhande Plot, etc.

Tajbagh ESR CA – Telephone Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ramkrishna Nagar, etc.

Kharbi ESR CA – Senapati Nagar, Aradhana Nagar, Lokkalyan Nagar, etc.

Sakkardara ESR 3 CA – Azad Colony, Shivangi Society, Nirala Society

Wathoda Amrut ESR CA – New Sangam Nagar, Saroday Nagar, Kamakshi Layout, etc.

Command Areas affected by the 24-Hour Shutdown:

Binaki Existing, ESR 1 & 2 CAs – Panchsheel Nagar, Yashodara Nagar, Sudam Nagar, Panchwati Nagar, etc.

Uppalwadi NIT ESR CA – Industrial Area, Raj Nagar, Reliance Layout, Bhimwadi Slum, etc.

Indora ESR 1 & 2 CAs – Republican Nagar, Gautam Buddha Vihar, Teka Naka, Vaishali Nagar, etc.

Bezanbagh ESR CA – Jaripatka, Kamal Phool Square, Empress Mill Quarter, Motha Indora, etc.

Gamdoor DT, Jaswant DT, Chappal Karkhana DT

Bastarwadi IA, IB & 2 CAs – Lodhipura, Chakna Chowk, Kumbharpura, Joshipura, Binaki Layout, etc.

Residents in the above areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance. Water supply will be resumed gradually post-completion of the works

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.