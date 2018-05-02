Plaint against NMC Chief Mundhe for violating lockdown norms, ACP initiates probe!

Nagpur: A citizen has lodged a complaint with Ganeshpeth police against Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe alleging that the Civic body chief has violated the government order by attending a programme of about 200 people at a time when the government has banned all kinds of religious, social and private events and gatherings owing to corona outbreak. Taking note of this complaint, the Assistant Commissioner of Police has started an inquiry, which has caused a stir.

The complainant’s name is Manish Pradeep Meshram resident of Sirsapeth, Nagpur and he has also submitted a video in the complaint. In the video, the Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was seen addressing from the stage in the presence of 200 people at a function held on May 31, 2020 in the hall of Hotel Rajwada Palace here. Meshram has stated in the complaint that the rules passed by the Maharashtra government were not followed in any way in this program.

During the Corona epidemic, when the Indian government had not yet allowed any form of political, social, religious and cultural event, Munde had violated government guidelines by attending the ceremony, Meshram said in the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Mundhe endangered the lives of 200 people by organizing such an event. By taking such an anti-government action, endangering the lives of many, Mundhe has spread the wrong message. “An officer, who is tasked with protecting the citizens from the outbreak of corona, and eventually found violating such norms is a serious offender,” Meshram said in the complaint.

Complaint received, inquiry underway

When Ganeshpeth police was inquired about this, they informed that a complaint was received from Meshram. The complaint is being investigated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police.