Piyush Singh gets additional charge as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner

Nagpur : Piyush Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Amravati, has been given additional charge as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner on Monday, according to a press release issued by State Government.

Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, who was Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, has recently been appointed as Joint Secretary (Textiles) on Central deputation. As per the order issued on Monday by Dr Madhav Veer, Joint Secretary, Revenue and Forest Department, Piyush Singh has been given additional charge as Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur. Singh, who is Divisional Commissioner, Amravati, immediately assumed the charge on Monday.

