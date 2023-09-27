PIL filed at HC demanding ban of online rigged sites running fraudulent games

Nagpur: The Aaj Individual Development and Education Society, an NGO in District Gondia known for its educational and welfare initiatives, has initiated a Public Interest Litigation before the High Court of Bombay: Nagpur Bench against deceptive online betting apps.

These apps/web links like bet365.com , world777.com , d247.com , lotusbook365.com etc lure players with instant Gains but swiftly trap them into significant losses by manipulating the outcomes in all such games of chance The NGO’s public interest litigation (PIL) advocates for a ban on such apps, aiming to protect citizens, especially the vulnerable, from financial and life taking mental distress.

The rise of deceptive online betting and gaming apps / links has raised concerns due to their control over gameplay. While playing and some victories create a false sense of skill, leading to rapid and substantial losses.

Recognising the harm caused, the NGO’s PIL calls for banning these fraudulent apps to safeguard citizens’ financial and life taking mental well-being.

