Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

PIET Installs IE(I) Student’s Chapter

Nagpur : Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Shikshan Sanstha’s Priyadarshini Institute of Engineering and Technology, Department of Electrical Engineering organized Institution of Engineers, IndiaIE(I) Student Chapter and Student’s Forum ELITE installation ceremony on 26th July 2019.

Installation ceremony commenced with lightening of traditional lamp by the hands of Chief guest Mr. Manish Shahne,Training Head KEC Nagpur,Guest of honor Mr. Anil Palamwar Member IE(I),Retired technical director MSEDCL,Principal Dr. V.M. Nanoti, Vice Principal Dr. G.M. Asutkar, Dean (R&D) & Head Electrical Dr. S. B. Deshpande,IE(I) Coordinator Ms.H.B. Sarvaiya,Forum Coordinator Mr.U. Tatte was present. Chief guest addressed the student about IE(I),Principal Motivated students,Head EE briefed about benefits of IE(I) for students, Dr.J.P Sathe offered pledge to office bearers ofIE(I) student’s chapter and Forum,Ms. Karishma Basule Elected as President IE(I) andMr.

Purushottam PatleElected as President ofEliteForum.Mr. Purushottam Patle Proposed vote of thanks. Program was compared by Ms. Shweta Ukey and Aerica Ramteke student. Principal congratulated rank holder in University Exam and whole department on this occasion. All faculty members& studentsworked hard for making event successful.

