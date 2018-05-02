Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August

Nagpur: Nagpur social media circuit is loaded with an info that’s sending citizens in a wave of excitement. If the pictures along with the information breaking the internet are true then the much awaited opening of Nagpur’s Trillium Mall, currently at finishing stage at Medical Square, would be open to public on August 9. The mall according to update on the facebook page of the mall is to be inaugurated on 9th August.

See Below :

The pictures going viral on social media allegedly reveal an insider look of the mall, in which the shops appear ready to run.

As per the information, the Trillium Mall will house atleast 6 mini theatres along with the famous fast food chain McDonald’s store and many other popular names in FMCGs and retail segment.

Going by facebook page of the mall, it is believed the opening of mall is very much around the corner.

However sources said that works are still in finishing stage and may take time before it get all set to open for public.

Mall authorities could not be immediately contacted.