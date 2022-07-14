Petrol price slashed by Rs 5 in Maharashtra, diesel cheaper by Rs 3

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 3, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while welcoming the decision, tweeted: Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that the new Government under CM Eknath Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by Rs 5/litre & Rs 3/litre respectively. This is our step towards the appeal made by PM Narendra Modi ji for benefit to common citizens. State will bear a burden of Rs 6000 crore for this decision.”

Advertisement

This comes days after the CM had tweeted about similar plans. “A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken soon to provide relief to the people,” he had said in a tweet in Marathi on Monday.

At present, petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 97.28. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre while that on diesel was reduced by Rs 6 in the month of May by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In India, the price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Additionally, the Central Government collects an excise tax on the two motor fuels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement