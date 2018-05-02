Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 20th, 2020
    Petrol, diesel prices remain at 3-month low today, check the latest rates

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today across all the major cities in India. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailed at ₹71.89. Petrol is available at ₹77.56 a litre in Mumbai. Those who are in Bengaluru have to pay ₹74.34 for a litre of petrol. A litre of petrol costs ₹74.68 in Chennai.

    A litre of diesel is priced at ₹64.65 in New Delhi. In Mumbai, a litre of diesel costs ₹67.75. In Benagaluru, a litre of diesel is sold at ₹68.27. Diesel can be bought at ₹68.27 a litre in Chennai.

    Oil marketing companies review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The fuel prices are revised at 6 am every day. The prices of petrol and diesel depend on various factors like international crude oil prices, rupee-US dollar exchange rates.

    In the global oil market, oil prices rose today with Brent gaining a seventh straight day. Brent crude was up by 51 cents, or 0.9%, at $58.26 a barrel by 0732 GMT, while US oil was up 55 cents, or 1.1%, at $52.60 a barrel.

    Petrol and diesel prices are set for a round of hike in April when the new BS-VI emission norms come into force.

