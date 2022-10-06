Perfect example of communal harmony on display in Nagpur!

Nagpur: The grandest Ravan Dahan event in Nagpur was also a perfect example of communal harmony. Ravan Dahan, the biggest and most popular event was organized on the occasion of Dussehra at Kasturchand Park (KP) in Nagpur on Wednesday, October 5. The Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha, Nagpur, has been organising the historic Ravan Dahan event at the Kasturchand Park ground for the past 70 years, which has carved a distinct identity in the cultural events of Nagpur City.

However, for the first time in the history of the Ravan Dahan event, the entire programme was compered by a Non-Hindu, Nagpur’s renowned anchor Farhan Kazi, who works for Radio Mirchi in Nagpur. A Non-Hindu compering the Hindu programme sent a perfect message of communal harmony. The Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha had also no objection and was glad to hand over the responsibility of compering the grand event to the ace anchor. And the anchor too was pleased to compere the event in his fantastic style.

Moreover, the Non-Hindu anchor was chanting and making the crowd chant Jai Shree Ram proudly.

A Non-Hindu compering the historic and grandest Ravan Dahan event at iconic Kasturchand Park has sent a perfect example of communal harmony which the Nagpur City is proud of.

