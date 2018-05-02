Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 7th, 2019
‘People’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj cremated

And so it ends. BJP leader and easily India’s most popular External Affairs minister has been laid to rest at the Lodhi Road crematorium with full state honours.

Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, gathered at the Lodhi Road crematorium to pay their final respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a befitting tribute to the stalwart, BJP’s working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave a shoulder to Swaraj’s mortal remains.

An affable leader, an able administrator and an impressive orator — Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP, who immensely contributed to the party’s growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

The 67-year-old accepted tough challenges which helped the BJP break new grounds. She contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election from Bellary in Karnataka against then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

As a member of BJP, Swaraj grew in the party ranks and became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1990. She had friends across the political spectrum and was held in high regard by leaders of various parties.

Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday night at AIIMS. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and a daughter, Bansuri.

