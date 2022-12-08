People in Gondia thrilled after having a glimpse of Vande Bharat Express

Gondia: People in Gondia were thrilled as they had a glimpse of the new generation high speed Vande Bharat train equipped with modern and new features on Wednesday, December 7 at 6.04 pm when the new rake of the Express train stopped for some time on Platform No. 2..

During this, many people present at Gondia Railway Station were elated on seeing this new gleaming Vande Bharat train and clicked pictures and videos of this high speed train in their mobile cameras, which are now going viral on social media.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train in Nagpur on December 11 by showing the green flag. The new rake of this train was being sent to Bilaspur. Meanwhile the Vande Bharat train stopped at the Gondia Station platform for a few moments, during which there was no passenger in the train.

As per a railway circular, the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express will leave Bilaspur at 6.45 am and reach Nagpur at 12.15 pm. On the return journey, it will start at 2.05 pm and reach Bilaspur at 7.35 pm. The train will have stoppages at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

The train will cover the 412 km distance between Nagpur-Bilaspur in just 5.30 hours. The Vande Bharat runs at @130kmph. Of the 412 km distance, 267 km of track between Nagpur and Durg under the Nagpur division of SECR have already been upgraded to run trains at @130kmph.

High speed Vande Bharat Express competes with Bullet Train:

This high speed Vande Bharat train is equipped with modern facilities. It is equipped with GPS based information system, CCTV cameras, vacuum bio toilet, automatic sliding door and 4 red button lights in each coach in case of emergency and communication between loco pilot and passengers. The Vande Bharat train has the capacity of 1,128 passengers and it is developed indigenously. Each coach of this Vande Bharat train has cost more than Rs 9 crore.

Vande Bharat train will run 6 days a week except Sundays and will have stoppages at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. The train accelerates to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds. This train can run at a speed of 180 to 200 km per hour. According to the issued schedule, this train will leave Nagpur at 14:05 and the journey to Bilaspur will be completed in about five and a half hours.

This train will reach Gondia at 15:46 and leave for Bilaspur at 15:48 after a halt of 2 minutes. This train will reach Durg at 17:30 hrs, Raipur at 18:08 hrs and Bilaspur at 19:35 hrs.

-Ravi Arya

