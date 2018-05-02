People accepted us due to our ‘seva bhaav’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the NDA Parliamentary board meeting at Central Hall of Parliament.

Here are some of the highlights of his speech.

– We will now begin new journey to build new India with new energy

– People have accepted us due to our ‘seva bhav’. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power.

– 2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society…This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it.

– You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I’m one of you, equal to you.

– These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust…The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust.

– We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win.