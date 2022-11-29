Pench Tiger Reserve: Forest dept catches 3 poachers, seizes paws, other body part

Nagpur: A team of Pench Tiger Reserve arrested three poachers and seized decomposed parts, paws and other remains of tiger from their possession here, on Monday.

According to forest Department, Pravin R. Lele, Range Forest Officer Nagalwadi (UC) received secret input regarding the tiger poaching and disposal of body parts. On the basis of information, field staff of Nagalwadi Range and STPF staff searched entire area of Surewani Lake, under the juridiction of the irrigartion Department.

During the search operation, Forest team intercepted three men and recovered decomposed parts, paws and other body remains. The three accused were subsequently taken under forest custody from Surewani village in this regard.

Further investigation is going on under the guidance of CF & FD A. Sreelakshmi, DD Prabhu Nath Shukla, ACF West Pench Kiran Patil, RFO Khapa territorial Sachin Athawale, AM FDCM PS Khandare and RFO Mr Sudarshan Bhat. A team of Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) also provided support for forensic evidence collection.

The post mortem as per the NTCA guidelines was completed by Dr Sujith Kolangat (WRTC Gorewada), Dr Mayur Pawashe (WRTC Gorewada) under the observation of Ajinkya Bhatkar, Hon. Wildlife Warden Nagpur, NTCA representative, Mandar Pingle of Satpuda Foundation as representative of PCCF (WL), Udhamsingh Yadav, Hon. Wildlife Warden. Dr Amit Lohkare (LDO Kothulna), Dr Gaurav Baraskar (LDO Nanda Gomukh), Dr Sudarshan Kakade (TTC Nagpur), Dr Pankaj Thorat (TTC Nagpur) and Dr Harshita Raghav (WRTC) were also present during the post mortem.

