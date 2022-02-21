Pench Tiger Reserve along with Rotary club ensures regular personalized health checkup of the staff

Nagpur: A report “assessing work motivation of forest guvards in Maharashtra” prepared by WCT suggested the periodic monitoring of the psychological health status of the field staff of Tiger Reserves in Maharashtra. Similar study by Vivek Belhekar and others during 2020 in Tiger Reserves of Madhya Pradesh has suggested creating health care facilities for the field staff working in Tiger Reserve and their families which will improve psychological well-being of the staff leading to better work performance.

Pench Tiger reserve (PTR) located in Central India landscape connects with many Tiger reserve. Total sanctioned staff strength of the PTR is 337 of which 141 are regular FGs and 81 are STPF FGs. Forest Guards work in the very tough condition. They many time stay in remotely located protection camps. They have to foot patrol for 40 km which is monitored through MSTRIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers: Intensive Protection and Ecological Status). However, health care facilities are most times far away from their field postings. Though in past health camps have been organized in PTR to ensure better health status of the staff, but to make it more systematic and consistent follow up of health status of each individual, Pench Tiger reserve Maharashtra has signed a MoU with the Rotary club of Nagpur Down town (RCNDT). MoU envisages the quarterly checkup of each staff.

Two separate medical files are being maintained for an individual out of which one will be with individual and other with be with office of Deputy Director, Pench Tiger Reserve; though it would be confidential. It will help in the diagnosis of the disease and its consistent periodic follow up through medical experts. Besides families of the staff can also get their heath checked. First such camp was organized in Surewani of the Nagalwadi Range on 21st February. Forest officials present were RFO Vijay Kadam, Vishal Chavan and Arvind joshi.

From Rotary club of Nagpur Downtown Shri Nishikant Kashikar, Shri Tushar Deshpande, Dr Vikas Ingale and Shri jagdish joshi were present. From Rotary club of Dharampeth Shri Shardul Moharil, Sanchita Putambekar, Shri Tejas Solanke, Sakhi giri and Shri Anchal Yadav. From Kingsway Hospital, Shri Roshan Phulbhandhe, Shri Raja Thakur, Dr Tekeshwar Parihar, Shri Jignesh Shah, Sister Akansha Ghorpade, Sister Purva Awagadh and Opthalomologist Darshana Dhanra.