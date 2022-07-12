Peace activities for social harmony and friendship held at ITI in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lectures and various programmes were conducted at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nagpur under the ‘Peace Initiative for Social Friendship and Harmony’.

Diksha Ranjan and Vanlal Ruti from Delhi were present as representatives of HWPL, the world peace organization.The event was organized recently by HIVPL Daegukyongbook Branch, Jeevak Yoga Treatment and Training Institute Nagpur, Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute Nagpur. The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between HWPL and Jeevak Yoga Treatment and Training Institute Nagpur and the inauguration ceremony of Shanti Park was held as part of event. The agreement was signed by Beniram Koche. Bhante Kushaldhamma, Dr. Ajay Bezalwar, Dr. Prakash, Mate, Nagarale, Mrs. Mate and other peace loving youth, fathers, students, parents, teachers, staff were present.

Advertisement

In her speech, Diksha Ranjan conveyed the message that we are one. She read out a message from HWPL Chairman Mann Hi Lee. She said we are the only people living under the sky. Why do we discriminate between human beings when the creation of this nature is non-discriminatory? We can live together in peace without any distinction of all religions, castes, regions. We will renew creation through the love of peace. She said when our heart is pure we will be one. Ruti said that peace is possible on earth when we all live in the same heaven or under one earth as all different religions and castes as one. Dr. Beniram Koche, President of Jeevak Yoga, said, “We have evolved into Parsi Buddhists or any caste. When we observe humanity, we will accept others as human beings and act as human beings. Then it is possible to bring heaven to earth.”

In his presidential address, Principal Hemant Aware said that the work done by the mind and the decisions taken are always the key to success. After that the students presented beautiful pictures and plays on the theme of religious equality and peace under various programs. The chief guest on the stage Avinash Kakade said that true religion is of sun, tree, water, air which gives happiness and life to others.

On the stage, Suresh Varshe, NSS Program Officer, Muski, Shivaji Dhumane, Nasare, were present.

At the conclusion of the event, prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions held under this initiative. The program was conducted by Sapna Tak and Sahebrao Guddhe proposed a vote of thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement