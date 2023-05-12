Patrons arrested for creating ruckus, breaking glass on manager’s head at Rangoli Bar in MIDC Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Rangoli Bar under MIDC Police Station here in the wee hours of Thursday after some patrons reportedly created a ruckus and broke a glass on the manager’s head when he tried to intervene.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mahesh Falchand Jaiswal (57), cops have booked Somesh Ganesh Sautkar (29), a resident of Kachipura, Dharampeth and Saurabh Praveen Kalasarp (28), a resident of Sambhaji Nagar, Manmad under Sections 324 and 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

According to police sources, a brawl broke out between Somesh and Praveen at around 12:15 am on Thursday in the family room of Rangoli Bar. As the matter escalated, manager Mahesh tried to intervene. However, the accused thrashed the manager and broke a glass on his head.

An offence was lodged with MIDC police, following which cops made the arrest.

