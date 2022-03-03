Patanjali to start production within couple of weeks

Nagpur: Following the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) Managing Director Deepak Kapoor’s obloquy, Patanjali Food and Herbal Park has set to start production within a couple of weeks, the latter assured.

Patanjali, which had purchased 234 acre land at MIHAN, six years ago, was set to start production before its deadline – December 31, 2021. However, there’s no sign of production yet.

Taking cognizance the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director issued directors to the officials of Patanjali to finalise the date of production. Kapoor, during this visit to Nagpur on February 28, had convened a meeting of Patanjali bosses and expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay in the starting production.

Following which the officials of Patanjali Food and Herbal Park reportedly gave this assurance to Deepak Kapoor, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).