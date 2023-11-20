Pat Cummins’ awkward standing in World Cup Final trophy presentation opens troll doors!

Nagpur: Pat Cummins was caught up in one of the most awkward trophy presentations after he was left to stand alone holding the Cricket World Cup trophy on an empty stage. Australia pulled off one of the all-time sporting upsets, defeating India by six wickets in their home World Cup to be crowned world champions.

Interestingly, social media users were also quick to call out the abysmal trophy presentation.

Advertisement

The host nation had won the previous three editions of the World Cup and it seemed India was destined to make it four straight after making an undefeated run to the final but it wasn’t to be. The victory was Australia’s sixth men’s ODI World Cup triumph and extended India’s international trophy drought, which has seen them without an international ICC trophy since 2011.

The Australian side waited off the stage to receive their medals as Cummins was presented the trophy by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. He was then left to stand by himself on the stage for around 30 seconds awkwardly looking around.

Cummins stood waiting while the remaining few fireworks went off as the politicians shook hands with the rest of the Australian team off the stage. To make matters worse the 130,000 seat stadium was near empty as Indian fans had already left to start their journey home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement