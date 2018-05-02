Passing Out Ceremony t NCC OTA Kamptee

Commissioning ceremony for Pre-commission & Direct Commission of Senior Division of Army and Navy was held on 08 May 2021 at NCC Officers Training Academy with the traditional military grandeur and decorum. The impressive ceremony was reviewed by Maj Gen Alok Beri, Commandant NCC OTA, Kamptee. The parade started with “Pipping Ceremony” where badges of ranks were put on by the 181 successful trainees who became Associate NCC Officers (ANOs).The youth of the country is a national asset and its development is a task of great significance and importance. National Cadet Corps plays a key role in development of youth and nation building.

In this context the role of NCC Officers Training Academy, Kamptee assumes greater dimension, which trains the teachers and lectures from all corners of the country and grooms them into officers of NCC, who in turn train cadets of the NCC.

These officer cadets had been put through a rigorous training package of three months duration to enable them to conduct NCC training efficiently in their respective units. These academicians trained into Associate NCC Officers showed their mettle during their training.

The awards were given to the following officer cadets by the Commandant:-

Senior Division Army

(a)Officer Cadet Dr Pradeep Singh of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh Directorate was awarded with DG’s Baton and Gold Medal.

(b)Officer Cadet Meghanada Pradhan of Odisha Directorate was awarded Comdt’s Silver Medal.

(c)Officer Cadet Kanwar Pal Singh of Uttar Pradesh Directorate was awarded Comdt’s Bronze Medal.

Senior Division Navy

(a)Officer Cadet T Gunasekar of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar Directorate was awarded with DG’s Baton and Gold Medal.

(b)Officer Cadet Prem Anandh A of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar Directorate was awarded Comdt’s Silver Medal.

(c)Officer Cadet Himanshu Sharma of Delhi Directorate was awarded Comdt’s Bronze Medal.

The Director General’s Banner for overall Best Company was awarded to Rana Pratap Coy.



