An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The passenger, a resident of Medinipur in neighbouring West Bengal, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The 28-year-old passenger, Habibur Khan, was travelling by flight 2472, the official said.

The reason for his death is not immediately known.