Parking loot at Koradi Devi Mandir premises!

Nagpur: Devotees visiting Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir in Koradi are being looted in the name of parking charges. There have been consistent allegations of overcharging visitors under the guise of parking fees, indicating a significant discrepancy between the prescribed charges and the amounts being collected.

According to reliable sources, devotees visiting the temple are being charged beyond the stipulated rates for parking. The prescribed fees are Rs. 10 for two-wheelers and Rs. 20 for four-wheelers. However, individuals are reportedly being coerced to pay Rs. 30, irrespective of their mode of transport. This discrepancy has raised serious concerns among the visitors, and despite these allegations, there seems to be a lack of appropriate intervention by the responsible authorities.

Additionally, it has come to light that on specific holidays such as January 1, January 26, and other similar occasions, the parking charges are hiked significantly. While the regular rates stand at Rs. 10 for two-wheelers and Rs. 30 for four-wheelers, this practice of escalating fees on select dates appears exploitative and burdensome for the devotees. Rs 20 for two-wheelers and Rs 50 for 4-wheelers are being recovered. Such actions potentially reflect an abuse of authority in the management of the temple’s parking facilities.

It is essential to note that while the Gram Panchayat has defined terms and conditions within the tender for this parking facility, the apparent lack of action by the Gram Panchayat itself in addressing these reported discrepancies is concerning. The Gram Panchayat holds the authority to oversee and, if necessary, revoke the tender granted for managing the parking area.

Given the gravity of these allegations and their potential impact on the devotees’ experience at the temple, urgent intervention and investigation into these matters are imperative. It is crucial to ensure that prescribed rates are adhered to, and any malpractices in the collection of parking fees are rectified promptly.

The concerned authorities are requested to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and take appropriate measures to rectify the situation. Upholding fairness and transparency in the management of parking facilities at religious sites like Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir is vital to maintain the trust and respect of the devotees.

