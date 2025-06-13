Parishram Academy in Nagpur Caught Promoting Dummy Schools, Brochure Exposes Names of Affiliated Institutions

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major revelation that exposes a disturbing trend in the education system, Nagpur Today has uncovered concrete evidence of Parishram Academy, located in Khamla, Nagpur, openly promoting dummy school admissions. The coaching institute was found distributing brochures that list tie-ups with several reputed schools, allegedly offering students a way to bypass regular school attendance while focusing solely on private coaching.

Coaching Institute Offers Dummy Admissions on Record

During a ground investigation, the Nagpur Today team visited Parishram Academy posing as prospective parents. The staff confidently offered admissions through dummy schools, stating that formal enrollment in regular schools would be managed on paper, while students could focus entirely on coaching classes.

When asked about admission to a school like DPS MIHAN, the staff responded by recommending a dummy school instead, citing affordability and schedule flexibility.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Their explanation was clear:

“You will have to go for a dummy school because our tuition and coaching timings won’t allow students to attend regular school.”

Brochure Lists Reputed Schools as Dummy Partners

The most alarming discovery was a printed brochure given by the academy, which includes a list of schools that the institute claims to have tie-ups with for dummy admissions. The brochure explicitly mentions the names of several well-known schools.

The brochure also includes fee structures and reassurances that there is no need to attend regular classes, as long as the student is registered.

Are These Schools Aware Their Names Are Being Used?

This raises a critical question: Are these schools even aware that their names are being used by coaching institutes like Parishram Academy for dummy admissions?

If they are aware, this indicates possible collusion and serious violations of CBSE and education department norms. If they are not aware, it is equally concerning that their names and reputations are being misused without consent.

So far, none of the schools listed in the brochure have made any public statements denying or acknowledging their involvement. The silence from these institutions must be addressed by authorities without delay.

Violations of CBSE Guidelines and RTE Act

The practice of dummy school admissions is in clear violation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regulations, which mandate minimum attendance, internal assessments, and active engagement in school academics.

Such dummy arrangements also go against the principles of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which aims to provide every child with equal access to structured learning. By allowing coaching institutes to bypass schools altogether, this system undermines formal education and contributes to the commercialization of learning.

Education Department Remains Silent

What is equally alarming is the apparent inaction by the Maharashtra State Education Department and the Nagpur District Education Office. Coaching institutes like Parishram Academy are distributing brochures publicly, yet no inspections or crackdowns have been reported.

Are there no regular audits of such institutes? Why has no action been taken so far despite repeated reports of dummy admissions in Nagpur?

These questions demand urgent answers.

Nagpur Today’s Call for Immediate Action

Nagpur Today urges the following steps from concerned authorities:

An immediate inquiry into the operations of Parishram Academy and other similar coaching centres. A formal investigation into the schools listed in the brochure to verify their participation or clarify misuse of their names. Action from CBSE and the state board to cancel affiliations or impose penalties on any schools found complicit. A public statement from each listed school clarifying their stance and involvement.

A Threat to Real Education

This growing reliance on dummy admissions represents a deeper crisis in India’s education system. Students are being pushed out of schools and into year-long coaching programs that ignore overall development, creativity, discipline, and classroom learning.

This is not merely a case of administrative oversight. It is a systemic failure that compromises the integrity of formal education and endangers the future of countless students.

Advertisement

Advertisement