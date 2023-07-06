Pardi stabbings: Absconding accused nabbed after 10 days

Nagpur: A team of Unit-III of the Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday nabbed a history-sheeter who attempted to kill two men and also attacked two persons, including a woman, with a knife on Smart City Road in Pardi area ten days ago.

The accused, Ramzan alias Munir Ikram Ansari (19), a resident of Sabina Layout, Aajri Majri, Yashodhara Nagar, is involved in six more criminal cases registered at Pachpaoli, MIDC, Imambada, Sakkardara and Kalamna Police Station.

According to police, Bismillah Rafiq Kanoj (37), a resident of Plot No 152, Naveen Nagar, Pardi, her son Sahil (19), her tenant Raju Shankar Dhamgaye (39) and brother-in-law Iqbal Shaikh Aziz Shaikh (40), a resident of Hasanbag, and one Dinesh Laldas Bante, were going on two separate motorcycles towards Shyam Nagar from Baradwari around 6.30 pm on June 25. On Smart City Road, the accused Ramzan alias Munir Ikram Ansari, who was driving a car (MH-31/AG-8110), tried to hit them.

When Bismillah shouted at him, he stopped. He took out a knife from the car and attacked Iqbal Shaikh on his back. Raju Dhamgaye tried to rescue him but Ramzan also stabbed him. Bismillah then called her son Sahil. Ramzan also attacked him and his mother. He then ran away leaving the car at the spot. All the four injured were rushed to Mayo Hospital.

Investigation revealed that Ramzan had kidnapped Bismillah’s daughter in March 2023 and was arrested. Later, he was released on bail. Pardi Police had registered a case under Sections 307, 323 of the Indian Penal Code against Ramzan.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Mahesh Sagde, ASI Khorde, HC Anil Jain, Mukesh Raut, Praveen Lande, NPC Anup Taywade, NPC Amol Jasud, Santosh Choudhay and a team of Cyber Police under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Sudarshan Mumakka.

