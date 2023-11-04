Pardi Police launch search for two women tricksters

Nagpur: Pardi Police have launched a search for two woman tricksters who defrauded five women residents of Bhavani Nagar locality to the tune of Rs 1.16 lakh by promising refrigerator, television sets and other home appliances in exchange of gold ornaments.

One of the victims, Chanchal Shivkumar Maurya (40), a resident of Plot No 54, Bhavani Nagar, told police that two women came to her house on October 28. They told her that she would get new utensils in exchange for the old ones. After taking the old utensils from her, they gave her new utensils. Likewise, the two women tricksters gained the confidence of four other women by offering them new utensils and big cans after taking some silver ornaments.

Again, they came the next day and promised the women that they would get refrigerators, television sets and other home appliances in exchange for gold ornaments. They then took gold ornaments worth Rs 1.16 lakh but never returned.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Chanchal Maurya, police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

